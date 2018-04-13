Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of EPAY opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $74,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $338,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,452.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 286,229 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

