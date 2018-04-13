Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 957 ($13.53) to GBX 904 ($12.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,368 ($19.34) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($18.02) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.68) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132.10 ($16.00).

LON:BVS opened at GBX 1,180.50 ($16.69) on Friday. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 826 ($11.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,222 ($17.27).

In related news, insider Martin Palmer acquired 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,159 ($16.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,596.52 ($13,563.99). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £94,496.85 ($133,564.45). Insiders acquired a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,126 over the last 90 days.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

