Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,706 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,079.48, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/bridges-investment-management-inc-sells-16706-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom-updated-updated.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.