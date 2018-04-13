Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $5,791.59, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $10,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 327,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,378.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $335,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,281 shares of company stock valued at $17,283,291. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,732,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,938,000 after buying an additional 310,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,602,000 after buying an additional 254,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,544,000 after buying an additional 182,060 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

