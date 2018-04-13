Insider Selling: British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Sells 10,303 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) insider Jerome Abelman sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,092 ($57.84), for a total value of £421,598.76 ($595,899.31).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 4,174 ($59.00) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($57.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($79.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($81.98) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,575 ($78.80) to GBX 5,720 ($80.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,800 ($67.84) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,542.19 ($78.33).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

