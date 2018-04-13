BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 9,361 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

ADM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24,667.17, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

