BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 10,835 Shares of Newmont Mining Co. (NEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,637,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,946,000 after buying an additional 4,440,876 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,346,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,641,000 after buying an additional 1,141,466 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,500,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after buying an additional 428,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,856,000 after buying an additional 410,435 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,751,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $117,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $919,544. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21,056.25, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

