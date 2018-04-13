Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,315 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 272,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,419,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after buying an additional 874,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 423,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at $657,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $5,267,777.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,802.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.36 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28,163.99, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

