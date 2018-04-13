Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Cut by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,772 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Brixmor Property Group worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,222,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,682,000 after purchasing an additional 383,162 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,880,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,043,000 after buying an additional 831,018 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,187,000 after buying an additional 240,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,749,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Horgan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares in the company, valued at $937,768.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $195,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,555.33, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Cut by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/brixmor-property-group-inc-brx-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.