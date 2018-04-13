Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $441.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.82 million. Papa John’s Pizza reported sales of $449.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $441.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Pizza.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Papa John’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,300. Papa John’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,957.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Papa John’s Pizza news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 36,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,185,645.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $500,340.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,781 shares of company stock worth $2,793,713. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Papa John’s Pizza by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Pizza

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

