Brokerages Expect Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Televisa SAB’s earnings. Grupo Televisa SAB posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grupo Televisa SAB.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 9,151,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8,820.58, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter worth $28,111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter valued at $315,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 7,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after buying an additional 768,163 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

