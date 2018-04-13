Brokerages Expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. MedEquities Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,846. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/brokerages-expect-medequities-realty-trust-inc-mrt-will-announce-earnings-of-0-31-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.