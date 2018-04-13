Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Crainer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $624,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $123.56. 81,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,671. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,942.91, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/brokerages-expect-rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll-will-announce-earnings-of-1-13-per-share-updated.html.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.