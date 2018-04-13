Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) PT at $38.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

IMBBY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 173,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,156. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

