Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Given News Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Property Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3072293263702 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.39 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of BPY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 657,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4,835.24, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

