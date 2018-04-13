Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,429,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,898 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $72,560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $37,771,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

In other news, COO Morris E. Tolly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $256,679.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,204.80, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

