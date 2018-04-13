Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Burberry (LON:BRBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.86) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($24.31) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.86) price target on shares of Burberry in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Burberry from GBX 1,750 ($24.73) to GBX 1,700 ($24.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,696.50 ($23.98).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,718 ($24.28) on Wednesday. Burberry has a 1 year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,024 ($28.61).

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($22.19), for a total value of £289,194 ($408,754.77). Also, insider Ron Frasch purchased 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($23.11) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($20,451.94).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Burberry (BRBY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/burberry-group-brby-upgraded-by-goldman-sachs-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Burberry

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.