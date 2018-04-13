Bytecent Hits One Day Volume of $5,891.00 (CRYPTO:BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Bytecent has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecent has a market cap of $987,047.00 and $5,891.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021153 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,080,398 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytecent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.