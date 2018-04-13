C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cleveland Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,963.10, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,284,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $355,132.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,166,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 652,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

