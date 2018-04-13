California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,938 Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (IO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.43% of Ion Geophysical worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 42,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IO shares. Evercore ISI raised Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC started coverage on Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ion Geophysical stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.08, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ion Geophysical Corp has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

