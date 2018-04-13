Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256,667.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

