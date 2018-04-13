Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 957.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57,577.65, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. UBS began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.53 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

