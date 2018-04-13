Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812,678 shares of company stock worth $1,193,584,853 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $163.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $479,441.19, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/cambridge-trust-co-increases-position-in-facebook-inc-fb-updated-updated.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.