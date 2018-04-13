Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) Share Price

News articles about Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Camtek Intelligent Imaging earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.3866372563676 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of CAMT opened at $7.29 on Friday. Camtek Intelligent Imaging has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.19, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Camtek Intelligent Imaging had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Camtek Intelligent Imaging will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Camtek Intelligent Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Camtek Intelligent Imaging in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek Intelligent Imaging from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek Intelligent Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Camtek Intelligent Imaging in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek Intelligent Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Camtek Intelligent Imaging (NASDAQ:CAMT) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/camtek-intelligent-imaging-camt-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-04-updated-updated.html.

About Camtek Intelligent Imaging

Camtek Ltd. provides metrology and inspection equipment, and software solutions for the advanced packaging, memory, CMOS image sensors, MEMS, RF, and other segments in the semiconductors industry worldwide. The company offers automated optical inspection (AOI) and metrology systems that optically inspect and measure various types of electronic product components for defects caused during the manufacturing process, as well as to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Intelligent Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek Intelligent Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.