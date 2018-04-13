Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.71) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.45% from the company’s previous close.

KMR opened at GBX 235 ($3.32) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 236.75 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.97).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc (Kenmare) is a mining company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation and further development of the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, which is located in northern coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, such as the titanium minerals, including ilmenite and rutile, as well as zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

