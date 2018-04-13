Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 196 ($2.77) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.61) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 152 ($2.15) to GBX 144 ($2.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.91) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.50).

LON MCS opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.89) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.79).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.80 ($0.03) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). McCarthy & Stone had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.67%.

In other news, insider John Tonkiss purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($19,081.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/canaccord-genuity-reiterates-buy-rating-for-mccarthy-stone-mcs.html.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.