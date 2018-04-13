Cancom (COK) PT Set at €103.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €103.00 ($127.16) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.17 ($106.38).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €94.25 ($116.36) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 12 month low of €47.44 ($58.57) and a 12 month high of €83.05 ($102.53).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

