Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Important update includes expectation to file donepezil patch NDA with pilot BE data. On 3/26, in conjunction with a presentation at an investor conference, CORI provided a corporate update (slide deck here). Likely of great interest to investors is the expectation that the NDA will be filed with data from the pilot bioequivalence (BE) study (see Exhibit 1 in this report).””

CORI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORI opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Corium International has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $387.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. research analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $595,640.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corium International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 497,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Corium International in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Emory University acquired a new stake in Corium International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corium International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corium International in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

