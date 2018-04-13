Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of CAPR opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -3.29. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

