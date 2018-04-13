Carclo (CAR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Carclo (LON:CAR) in a report released on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 130 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

Carclo stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.34) on Monday. Carclo has a 52 week low of GBX 62.40 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.54).

In other news, insider Chris Malley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($118,727.92).

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

