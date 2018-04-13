Card Factory’s (LON:CARD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Friday, April 6th, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

CARD has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Card Factory to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.39) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.83) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.65).

CARD opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.25) on Friday. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 184.23 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 358.80 ($5.07).

Card Factory (LON:CARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.26) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Card Factory had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 22,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £49,544 ($70,026.86).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

