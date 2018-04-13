Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issued By KeyCorp

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardlytics in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 and a PE ratio of -1.78.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

