Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CRCM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,592. Care.com has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $488.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Care.com news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $25,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,169.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,425 shares of company stock worth $2,496,369. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Care.com by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

