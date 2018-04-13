Contrasting Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) & Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY) and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carlsberg A/S and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlsberg A/S N/A N/A N/A Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 9.53% 14.72% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carlsberg A/S and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlsberg A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is more favorable than Carlsberg A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carlsberg A/S and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlsberg A/S $9.39 billion 1.44 $191.24 million $0.98 23.26 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB $24.42 billion 1.42 $2.25 billion $6.03 16.05

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Carlsberg A/S. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlsberg A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Carlsberg A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carlsberg A/S has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carlsberg A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlsberg A/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB beats Carlsberg A/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company’s portfolio consists of a range of beer and cider brands, including Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Baltika, Somersby, Holsten, Tuborg, Lav and Lvivske, among others. Its operations are divided in geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. The Company is also present in a number of markets where it does not operate its own breweries, through license business and export. Additionally, the Company has interests in development and sales of real estate. It operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe and Asia, including Carlsberg Danmark A/S, Carlsberg Sverige AB, Carlsberg Bulgaria AD, Baltika Breweries OAO and Carlsberg Brewery Hong Kong Ltd, among others.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, S.A. de C.V. and subsidiaries (FEMSA Comercio), which consists of a Retail Division operating various small-format chain stores, and CB Equity LLP, which holds its equity investment in Heineken N.V., and Heineken Holding N.V. The Company’s Coca-Cola FEMSA produces, markets, sells and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in certain territories in the countries, in which it operates. Coca-Cola FEMSA also sells bottled water products. FEMSA participates in the retail sector primarily through FEMSA Comercio.

