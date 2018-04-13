CarMax, Inc (KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. CarMax reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CarMax from $83.00 to $71.54 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $495,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $478,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in CarMax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CarMax by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 2,822,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,004. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,843.64, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

