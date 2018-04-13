Carrefour (CA) PT Set at €16.60 by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a €16.60 ($20.49) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($19.14) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.02 ($22.25).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €16.94 ($20.91) on Monday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($29.23).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

