Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cascadian Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7661429080177 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cascadian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Cascadian Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cascadian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of Cascadian Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Thursday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

About Cascadian Therapeutics

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

