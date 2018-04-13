CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. owned about 0.15% of CDK Global worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $137,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $379,969.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,714.01, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.94 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 5,261.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

