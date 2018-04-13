Reviewing CECO Environmental (CECE) & Its Peers

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) is one of 5 public companies in the “Blowers & fans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CECO Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CECO Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CECO Environmental pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 44.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

CECO Environmental has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental -0.88% 4.81% 2.01% CECO Environmental Competitors -9.45% -17.90% -7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CECO Environmental and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 2 1 0 2.33 CECO Environmental Competitors 13 100 88 1 2.38

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.84%. As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies have a potential upside of 18.60%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $345.05 million -$3.02 million 17.07 CECO Environmental Competitors $577.86 million $40.37 million 13.68

CECO Environmental’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CECO Environmental. CECO Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries. The Environmental segment designs and manufactures cyclone systems; scrubbers; regenerative thermal and catalytic oxidizers; dust collectors and baghouses; standard and engineered industrial ducting products; fabric filters and cartridge collectors; ventilation and exhaust systems for emissions and contaminants; and process cooling systems for steel in rolling mills. This segment also provides component parts for industrial air systems; and alternatives to traditional duct components, as well as custom metal engineered fabrication services. The Fluid Handling and Filtration segment designs and manufactures centrifugal pumps for corrosive, abrasive, and high temperature liquids; filter products for air and liquid filtration; precious metal recovery systems; carbonate precipitators; and air movement and exhaust systems for use in the aquarium/aquaculture, plating and metal finishing, food and beverage, chemical/petrochemical, wastewater treatment, desalination, and pharmaceutical markets. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, refineries, power generators, boiler manufacturers, and compressor manufacturers; and transmission and distribution, metals and minerals, industrial manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies directly and through sales representatives. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.