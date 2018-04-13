Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Conviction-Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Goldman Sachs restated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Friday, April 6th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 156 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.40) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 181.60 ($2.57).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 147.85 ($2.09) on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/centamins-cey-conviction-buy-rating-reiterated-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.