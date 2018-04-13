Comparing Time Warner (TWX) and Central European Media Enterprises (CETV)

Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner and Central European Media Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner 16.78% 18.96% 7.54% Central European Media Enterprises 7.87% -86.29% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Time Warner and Central European Media Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 13 9 0 2.41 Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Time Warner currently has a consensus price target of $104.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Time Warner’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Time Warner is more favorable than Central European Media Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Time Warner and Central European Media Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.40 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.01 Central European Media Enterprises $574.21 million 1.04 $49.76 million N/A N/A

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Central European Media Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Time Warner beats Central European Media Enterprises on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME Ltd.) is a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company’s assets are held through a series of Dutch and Curacao holding companies. The Company manages its business on a geographical basis, with six segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. The Bulgaria segment operated one general entertainment channel, BTV, and five other channels, including BTV CINEMA, BTV COMEDY, RING.BG, BTV ACTION and BTV LADY, as of December 31, 2016. The Croatia segment operated one general entertainment channel, NOVA TV (Croatia), as of December 31, 2016. The Czech Republic segment operated one general entertainment channel, TV NOVA (Czech Republic), as of December 31, 2016. The Romania segment operated one general entertainment channel, PRO TV, as of December 31, 2016. The Slovak Republic segment operated one general entertainment channel, TV MARKIZA, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.