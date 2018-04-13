Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 9,277 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.76% of CEVA worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CEVA by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. UBS downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.28, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $31,872.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

