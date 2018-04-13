ChainCoin Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:CHC)

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, ChainCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001945 BTC on major exchanges. ChainCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $5,504.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.36 or 0.04451110 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003996 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001396 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007942 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00057733 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ChainCoin Coin Profile

ChainCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,025,865 coins and its circulating supply is 14,996,168 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling ChainCoin

ChainCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

