Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CQP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

CQP stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5,731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 202,450,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,834,629,000 after buying an additional 198,978,886 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,203,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after buying an additional 84,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/cheniere-energy-partners-cqp-lifted-to-outperform-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated-updated.html.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.