Financial Contrast: China Automotive Systems (CAAS) versus Its Rivals

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare China Automotive Systems to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $499.06 million -$19.34 million 6.52 China Automotive Systems Competitors $7.89 billion $494.31 million 13.40

China Automotive Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems -3.87% 6.31% 2.96% China Automotive Systems Competitors 2.26% 23.13% 5.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Automotive Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems Competitors 254 1252 1820 81 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 8.77%. Given China Automotive Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

China Automotive Systems peers beat China Automotive Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. The company is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. In addition, it imports and sells automotive parts in Brazil. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

