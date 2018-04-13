Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Cimarex Energy worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $117.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Shares of XEC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. 838,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $8,982.64, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/cimarex-energy-co-xec-position-lifted-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.