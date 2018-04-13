Ciner Resources (CINR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. Ciner Resources posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.37%. Ciner Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciner Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CINR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $537.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the third quarter worth $816,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

