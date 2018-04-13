CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of CIT Group worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,735,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in CIT Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 59,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CIT Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CIT Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

In other news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $107,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Stephens set a $60.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS began coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their target price on CIT Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. 441,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,101. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,792.19, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

