Citigroup (C) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181,215.36, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,402,000 after buying an additional 256,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,752,000 after buying an additional 817,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,343,000 after buying an additional 1,091,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,194,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,123,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

