Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Citigroup (C)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rudman Errol M acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 143,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,912,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,333,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181,215.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

WARNING: “Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Citigroup (C)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/citigroup-c-position-raised-by-nicholas-investment-partners-lp-updated-updated.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.